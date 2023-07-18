Boy thrown from carnival ride in Antioch shows improvement

Huntley Daniels, the 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch on Sunday, is beginning to show signs of improvement.

His mother has shared that he is waking up, able to text, and starting to move his legs and use a straw.

Huntley suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures, as well as severe injuries to one of his legs in the incident. He has already undergone at least one surgery.

Amidst this difficult time, local businesses are stepping up to support the Daniels family.

Antioch Pizza will be hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, where all proceeds from sales at all of their locations will go to support the boy's family. Additionally, Family Heirlooms Antiques is selling shirts for Huntley, with five dollars from each sale being donated to his GoFundMe.

The community's response has been heartwarming, as they rally around Huntley and his family during this challenging recovery process.