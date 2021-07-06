Bradley Sisters case: New age-progression photos released on anniversary of disappearance

Brand new age-progression renderings have been released on the anniversary of the disappearance of two young sisters from Chicago's South Side.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the renderings on Tuesday showing what Tionda and Diamond Bradley may look like today.

Tuesday marks 20 years since the Bradley sisters disappeared from Chicago's South Side on July 6, 2001.

Their mother, Tracey Bradley, told police she last saw the girls around 6:30 a.m. when she left for work. She returned home around 1 p.m. to find a note saying they had gone to play at a nearby school.

Tionda Bradley (left) and Diamond Bradley (right) in age-progression photos released on Tuesday. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Their disappearance sparked a massive search.

Hundreds of Chicago police, federal law enforcement officers and civilian volunteers spent days checking sewers, lagoons, abandoned buildings and factories. They also interviewed nearly 100 registered sex offenders living in the area.

But 20 years later, the girls are still gone. Today, Tionda would be 30-years-old and Diamond would be 23.

Chicago police say the investigation remains open.

"(Area One) detectives have and will continue to follow up when tips are received. At this juncture, there are no new leads," police told FOX 32 in a statement.

A vigil will be held Tuesday night. Family members have told FOX 32 they remain hopeful the sisters are still alive.