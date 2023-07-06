Bradley sisters disappearance: Family gathers on anniversary of when girls went missing in Bronzeville

It has been 22 years since Diamond and Tionda Bradley went missing from their Bronzeville home.

The three and 10-year-old girls simply vanished without a trace.

On Thursday, the family gathered as they continue to search for answers.

There is a lot of hope with the case right now on the anniversary of the day the sisters went missing.

Numerous leads have come in since the disappearance, but nothing like the recent lead about a woman in her 20s living in Houston.

Back in May, the woman came forward claiming she might be Diamond Bradley, with the same obvious scar on her head.

The FBI has since started the process of checking DNA samples on the woman to see if she is in fact, Diamond Bradley.

Former FBI officials have said patience is key in these types of cases. The cheek swabs and fingerprints can take time to process.

Where Tionda Bradley is remains a mystery.