Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to be inaugurated next week

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson officially takes over next week.

He will be sworn on Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Credit Union One Arena.

Johnson has met with members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation and other federal officials in Washington. He also attended an interfaith breakfast and service at Amazing Space in the West Loop Thursday.

The mayor-elect has just announced the new Deputy Mayor for Education, Youth and Human Services. The Chicago Teachers Union chief of staff Jennifer Johnson will now take over the roll.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Brandon Johnson himself is a former teacher and was a CTU organizer in recent years, but he gave up the position after winning the election.



Fox 32 Chicago will have complete coverage of the inauguration on air and on our website. Coverage begins at 10 a.m.