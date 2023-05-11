Chicago faith leaders gather to pray over Johnson ahead of inauguration

The countdown is on to Brandon Johnson is sworn in as Chicago's next mayor.

Days leading up to his inauguration, Johnson will appear at several events.

He was joined Thursday by hundreds of Chicago faith leaders for an interfaith breakfast and service at amazing space in the West Loop.

The mayor-elect spoke about naysayers and even polls that suggested he would never win the race, and how his belief in God and his faith carried him into victory.

"The evidence would suggest that someone would say, ‘bless his heart, he’ll never be mayor of Chicago.' But it's our faithfulness, one to another that calls for a just stance to do it anyway," Johnson said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The entire room joined together to pray over Johnson as he prepares to take office.

Fox 32 will carry Mayor-elect Johnson's inauguration live Monday starting at 10:30 a.m.