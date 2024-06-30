Brewers have American Family Field escalators inspected after malfunction results in 11 injuries

A spokesman for the Milwaukee Brewers said Sunday the team "was in the process of reaching out" to the 11 people injured after an American Family Field escalator malfunctioned.

Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Brewers, said all the escalators other than the one that malfunctioned were operating Sunday after being inspected overnight.

The Brewers announced Saturday that five people were treated at the stadium and six others went to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"All of the escalators in the ballpark were thoroughly inspected overnight by our service provider and were declared safe for use today," Barnes said in a statement. "Escalators are inspected regularly as part of our service agreement and preventative maintenance is performed as scheduled."

The malfunction occurred as spectators were going from the terrace to the loge level of the stadium after the Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers said the escalator went at a faster downward speed than usual.

Barnes said the Brewers were reaching out to those injured "to check on their condition and express our best wishes for a complete and speedy recovery."

