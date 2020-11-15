Bride sends angry email to company after wedding dress arrives incorrect, realizes she put it on inside out

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how much school we put behind us....we’re still going to lack common sense,” a bride wrote, lamenting of her own recent wedding dress gaffe.

A woman in Kentucky has gone viral and learned a very valuable lesson about how to put on clothes earlier this month.

Aubrey of Louisville penned a lengthy Facebook post detailing her experience with purchasing a wedding dress. The bride-to-be ordered the dress online and when it arrived she was eager to try it on. However, upon putting on the gown, she became “really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company wanting to return it,” she wrote online.

Aubrey attached photos of herself in the dress, showing off how it looked on her compared to the photos from the website of how the dress should appear.

Fuming at the mix-up, Aubrey was shocked to receive the company’s response: “You put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way.”

Stunned by her own mistake, the bride couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. When she did manage to put it on the right way, she wrote “the dress actually turned out beautiful.”

The 33-year-old decided to share her hilarious experience on Facebook as a way to thank the company, and seemingly apologize for her aggravated email.

“They probably didn’t appreciate my angry email, this post is the least I could do to thank them for ‘fixing’ the problem (me, the problem was me) . But I hope they appreciated a good laugh,” she wrote.

“And you all too.....during this tense time of the election results , I hope you take comfort in the fact I was not on your presidential ballot....nor will I ever be running for any office....I’ll help save your life but seriously- please don’t call me to dress you, apparently I have trouble doing that for myself,” she added.

Since her post has been shared more than a thousand times, Aubrey added an update to further explain what was behind her lapse in thought, which she blamed on “no sleep (16-24 hour shifts for a living ), finals week,” as well as “in a rush between jobs,” and skepticism with both the company and ordering online in the first place.

She added stress of the wedding and the pandemic, as well as her having “no idea about fashion or shipping measures for formal dresses.”

“I wear scrubs and tactical boots for a livin’,” she added.

And for future brides, Aubrey did leave some helpful advice.

“Live. Laugh. Love. Apologize,” she wrote.

“Ask your bridesmaids to lace you up not your husband, and hire the wedding planners.”

