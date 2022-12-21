Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete

A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up.

On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year.

Renovations include a full replacement of the bridge deck, improvements to make it ADA compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act), and rehabilitation of historical elements — including the bridge house structures.