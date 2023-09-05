Bridge work begins on California Avenue at I-55

Tuesday marks the first day of a major bridge repair project near the Stevenson Expressway and drivers are having to slow down to get around it.

The northbound lanes of California Avenue off I-55, are closed through 31st Street for repairs to the bridge over the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is doing work on the bridge deck and floor beams of the nearly 100-year-old bascule bridge in the industrial neighborhood. It will take roughly five months to complete.

This is a route used to get to the Cook County Courthouse and Jail at 26th Street and California Avenue. Businesses along the route will have access. One southbound lane on California Avenue will remain open.

The No. 94 CTA bus is re-routed to 35th Street, using Western Avenue. Kedzie Avenue is also serving as a detour for drivers.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2024.