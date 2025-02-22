Burglar hit 2 businesses on Chicago’s Southwest Side in half an hour, police say

Two businesses in the Brighton Park neighborhood were burglarized within about half an hour last week.

In both incidents, the unknown offender forcibly broke into the businesses by breaking a glass front door to take property within, according to Chicago police.

Multiple burglaries

What we know:

The burglaries happened on the following dates and locations:

3100 block of West 47th Street on Feb. 16 at 5:47 a.m.

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Feb. 16 at 6:18 a.m.

Offender description:

Police described the unknown offender as standing between about 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, being between 20 and 35 years old and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds.

They were last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, tan pants, black boots, and a black ski mask.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384.

They can also submit an anonymous can go to CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-025.