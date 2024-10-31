Gunmen break into Bridgeport restaurant, make off with cash register

A restaurant was broken into and burglarized Halloween morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Three gunmen broke the front glass door of the closed restaurant around 2:37 a.m. in the 200 block of West 26th Street, according to police.

The gunmen entered the restaurant and stole the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Three people were inside the restaurant during the burglary but were not injured.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.