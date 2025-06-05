Man fatally stabbed by group in Brighton Park: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed late Wednesday night following an altercation in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Deadly Chicago stabbing
The backstory:
The stabbing happened around 11:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of South California Avenue.
Police said the victim got into an argument with a woman he knew, who was accompanied by a group of people. The confrontation escalated and members of the group attacked the man. During the struggle, someone stabbed him with a "sharp object," police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Area One detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.
Police have not released any details about the suspects.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.