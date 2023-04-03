Brighton Park stabbing: 2 men stabbed during physical altercation on Chicago's South Side

Two men were stabbed after a physical altercation in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Monday.

Around 4:01 p.m., police say the two male victims were on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of S. Albany Ave. when an unknown man approached and a physical altercation ensued.

The unknown man pulled out a knife and stabbed both the victims before fleeing, police said.

A 59-year-old man was wounded in the left leg and left arm, and a 46-year-old man was struck in the left shoulder.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.