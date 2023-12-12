Brissa Romero: Body found in water where car of missing Carpentersville teen was located

A body was recovered from a retention pond Tuesday morning in Vernon Hills where the car of missing 17-year-old Brissa Romero plunged into the water over a week ago.

Official identification of the body is still pending. However, the deceased female recovered from the pond matches Brissa’s description, police said.

No further leads relating to Brissa’s whereabouts are being pursued at this time.

Police said Monday they believe Brissa was inside her Nissan Rogue when it plunged into the water on Dec. 4. They made that determination based off evidence at the scene and new surveillance video from a nearby fast food restaurant.

In that security footage, police said Brissa was seen entering the restaurant and walking out a short time later – alone – and entering her vehicle before driving away. Less than 15 minutes later was the last time Brissa's phone pinged near the location where her vehicle was recovered.

When an officer initially arrived at the pond to conduct a search, a pedestrian alerted him to something she spotted.

"As the first supervisor showed up on the scene to search the area, he met a resident who had been walking around the bank of this pond, and she pointed out a backpack that seemed to have floated on the edge of the pond," said Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis.

That backpack belonged to Brissa, police said.

Brissa Romero

The retention pond at its deepest depth is about 20 feet. That's where police located the submerged vehicle.

After an extensive search on the ground and through the air using a drone, police on Monday, Dec. 11, began searching a pond in Vernon Hills – located near the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way. That is where they recovered Brissa's vehicle, the Nissan Rogue.

"This is not just kid trying to go and have fun. This is something more serious and Brissa would never go this far because she cares for her family. She would come back for her dogs, for her friends, everyone that she cares about," Brissa's sister, Dulce Romero, told FOX 32 Chicago.

The youngest of five siblings, Brissa graduated from Barrington High School last spring.

Brissa, who attended Harper College, was studying to be a sonogram nurse and working two jobs to pay for school.