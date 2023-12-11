Brissa Romero's vehicle found in search for missing Carpentersville teen

The vehicle belonging to a missing 17-year-old Carpentersville girl was found on Monday, according to police. The update comes as police were searching a pond in Vernon Hills.

At 4:30 p.m., Vernon Hills police and Carpentersville police will hold a joint news conference to provide an update on the case. We will stream the presser live at the top of this story.

Brissa Romero was on her way to a work holiday party at Bowlero in Vernon Hills on Dec. 4, but never made it. Police had launched search efforts on the ground and in the air – in hopes of bringing her home.

"We will find you, we will get you home," said Dulce Romero, Brissa’s sister.

On Saturday, friends and loved ones organized a search party in Vernon Hills. They say Brissa had never run away and cared deeply for those closest to her.

"She was talking about my mom’s Christmas present with us on Monday," said Dulce Romero.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Provided by Family)

Before it was shut off, Brissa's cellphone last pinged to the area of the bowling alley. Her car had also vanished.

Before the holiday party at Bowlero, Brissa had stopped at her cousin's house in Des Plaines where surveillance video showed her arriving around 5:30 p.m., then leaving about an hour later. Still, police said she never made it to her next stop.

"Even her friends that she told she was 2 minutes away, they never saw her," said Dulce Romero.

After an extensive search on the ground and through the air using a drone, police on Monday, Dec. 11, began searching a pond in Vernon Hills – located near the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way. That is where they recovered Brissa's vehicle, a Nissan Rogue.

Brissa Romero's Nissan Rogue, which has a sticker of a black cartoon coyote next to the license plate.

An underwater search and rescue truck was spotted at the scene, as well as a heavy police presence.

"This is not just kid trying to go and have fun. This is something more serious and Brissa would never go this far because she cares for her family. She would come back for her dogs, for her friends, everyone that she cares about," Dulce Romero told FOX 32 Chicago.

The family is offering a $14,000 reward for any information that could help them find Brissa.

The youngest of five siblings, Brissa graduated from Barrington High School last spring.

"She likes to talk to people, she likes to be outgoing," said Dulce Romero. "At the same time, I feel like people can take advantage of her kind heart."

Brissa, who attended Harper College, was studying to be a sonogram nurse and working two jobs to pay for school.

No further information was provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.