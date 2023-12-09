Brissa Romero disappearance: Police release new details in search for missing Carpentersville teen

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Provided by Family)

Police in Carpentersville released new details Saturday in their ongoing search for a 17-year-old girl who went missing from the west suburb earlier this week.

According to police, Brissa Romero has not been seen or heard from since traveling to a holiday party at a bowling alley in Vernon Hills on Monday.

New digital analysis conducted by police on Saturday found no outgoing activity on Romero's social media accounts since her disappearance, according to a statement from Carpentersville police.

Officials have also been searching for Romero's gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CZ64618.

Police also said Saturday they were able to identify a sticker on her vehicle. The sticker is located to the right of the rear license plate and depicts a black coyote, according to officials.

Romero is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Romero's family for information leading to Romero's safe return, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at (847)-551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch at (847)-428-8784.