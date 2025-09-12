Protesters stage 12-hour demonstration at suburban Chicago ICE facility

The Brief Protesters planned a 12-hour demonstration Friday at the ICE processing center in Broadview in response to President Trump’s ICE threats to Chicago. The action follows last week’s protest where demonstrators blocked a vehicle believed to be driven by an ICE agent, highlighting tensions with federal authorities. Organizers say their goal is to disrupt ICE operations and oppose its presence in Chicagoland.



Protesters gathered at the ICE processing center in Broadview on Friday for a 12-hour demonstration amid President Donald Trump's ICE threats to Chicago.

After blocking a vehicle believed to be driven by an ICE agent last week, protesters will gather from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1930 Beach Street in Broadview.

"This facility is the heart of ICE operations in Chicago. It is the primary location people are taken to when they are arrested by ICE in Chicago. For the next 6 weeks, federal officials plan for it to be in near-constant operation," said protest organizer Julia Rohan. "Every minute ICE cannot access this facility to facilitate their disappearances is a minute well spent."

The backstory:

Organizers say the protests are part of a broader push to shut down the west suburban ICE processing center, which has been the site of demonstrations for decades.

Broaview Mayor Katrina Thompson recently announced federal officials plan to use the facility as the "primary processing location" for people detained in the Chicago area by ICE this fall.

Last week, protesters blocked a vehicle they believed was being driven by an ICE agent as it attempted to enter the facility. FOX 32’s Joanie Lum was at the scene and reported that the driver was masked and wearing a hood.

Akeisha Lee, one of the protesters, said the group’s goal is clear.

"We’re hoping to literally stop the processes happening here, like very unapologetically," she said. "We believe this place has no place in our community and we want to say as community members we’re not for it."

Lee described the tense moments when demonstrators blocked the law enforcement vehicle.

"Yes, it is frightening. Like, it does feel like this place is not interested in preserving human life. So why would they protect ours?" she said. "So I am scared out here honestly, but I have the opportunity here, so I will."

Dig deeper:

ICE has been ramping up its mass deportation efforts since President Trump took office in January, including in large cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

In recent weeks, Trump has expressed interest in cracking down on crime in Chicago after a multi-agency surge in D.C. has led to a reported decrease in crime and hundreds of immigration-related arrests.

Featured article

"I think it's going to be very targeted towards a lot of people with criminal records either that have been let out of jail and maybe have been convicted or let out of jail pending trial," former acting ICE Chief Jonathan Fahey said about Operation Midway Blitz, a new enforcement effort aimed at undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

What they're saying:

The Broadview site is not a detention facility but a processing center. Detainees are transported from there to out-of-state holding facilities. Organizers say their demonstrations are aimed at stopping those transfers.

"ICE has hidden themselves in Broadview after protest ran them out of Chicago," said Rachel Cohen, an attorney. "They’re afraid. ICE is afraid. ICE is attempting to terrorize us and we are showing up and sitting down."

She said it is the duty of the public to stand up for their neighbors.

"A couple of concerned citizens is all it takes to stop disaster, this absolute brutality," Cohen said. "Chicagoland does not want ICE presence here. We do not want federal agents disappearing our neighbors."

Demi Palecek is a candidate for Illinois' 13th Congressional District. She also weighed in on the situation.

"Pam Bondi and Donald Trump, for now, are backing down from their threats to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, and it's important we keep the pressure up and make clear that our resistance is not specific to military deployment," said Palecek. "Our organizing isn't specific to the Guard. It's in response to the government disappearing people."

Cohen added, "Last week it became clear our presence makes a difference, so we’re motivated to keep showing up for our neighbors."