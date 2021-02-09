Brookfield police respond to barricaded man
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - Brookfield police blocked off a street in the southwest suburb Tuesday while they spoke with an armed man barricaded inside a building.
Police initially responded to a domestic call in the 9000 block of Bartlett, according to a media report.
"Police are on-scene and we ask all direct area residents to stay indoors for the time being. We will advise when the scene is secure," the Village of Brookfield said in a statement.
"We’re just trying to talk him out," Brookfield Police Chief Edward Petrak told the Riverside/Brookfield Landmark.
Brookfield police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.