Brookfield police respond to barricaded man

Brookfield police blocked off a street in the southwest suburb Tuesday while they spoke with an armed man barricaded inside a building.

Police initially responded to a domestic call in the 9000 block of Bartlett, according to a media report.

"Police are on-scene and we ask all direct area residents to stay indoors for the time being. We will advise when the scene is secure," the Village of Brookfield said in a statement.

"We’re just trying to talk him out," Brookfield Police Chief Edward Petrak told the Riverside/Brookfield Landmark.

Brookfield police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.