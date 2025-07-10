Brookfield Zoo Chicago unveils massive tropical primate habitat

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s newest addition takes people to faraway rainforests while bringing them inches away from exciting wildlife. It’s an ambitious space for apes, monkeys and visitors.

What we know:

James and Elizabeth Branson Tropical Forests is a 3-acre, $66-million addition. It’s one of the largest primate habitats in the country, featuring several species of monkeys, white-cheeked gibbons, Bornean orangutans, a gorilla family and the zoo’s first bachelor group of lowland gorillas.

Silverback brothers Barney and Shango stole the show at the official opening.

What they're saying:

Dr. Michael Adkesson, President and CEO of Brookfield Zoo said, "I’m keenly aware of the animal behind me."

Shango was just a few feet away, behind a glass enclosure. He said the zoo’s goal was always to put animals first.

The animals are just getting used to their new home. Brookfield Zoo hopes visitors will connect with them, create memories and be inspired to support wildlife conservation.