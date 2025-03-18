Brookfield Zoo Chicago unveils spring lineup with new family-friendly events

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is kicking off spring with exciting events, animal encounters, and extended hours.

Starting this April, the zoo invites guests of all ages to enjoy its new spring festivities, including the debut of the Spring Fest on April 12-13.

The zoo is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

New Spring Fest: April 12-13

Celebrate Earth Month and the season’s arrival with live performances, an art fair featuring local artists, nature-inspired crafts, a birding tour and more.

Brunch with the Bunny: April 19-20

Hop over to the Discovery Center for an Easter brunch with a buffet, crafts for kids, and access to the zoo. Visit the website for reservation requirements.

Partnerships for Pollinators: May 3

Celebrate National Start Seeing Monarchs Day and learn about monarch butterflies through hands-on activities, guest speakers and more.

Wild Connections

Get up close with animals through exclusive experiences like giraffe feedings, flamingo interactions and more.

Zoo Uncorked: May 10

The zoo introduces a new after-hours series for guests 21 and over, starting with Flocktails & Feathers on May 10. Enjoy themed cocktails, animal chats, and live music. Additional events include Tequila & Tails on June 14 and Wines & Vines on August 23.

Mother’s Day Brunch: May 11

Celebrate mothers at Brookfield Zoo with a gourmet brunch, live music, bottomless mimosas and access to explore the zoo. Visit the website for reservation requests.

Zoo Adventure Passport! (ZAP!)

Throughout the year, ZAP! offers multi-generational learning experiences, including virtual programs and community activations in areas like South Side Chicago, Cicero, and Pilsen.

For full event details and to plan your visit, head to brookfieldzoo.org/events