Brookfield Zoo expanding space for apes, monkeys

The apes and monkeys at Brookfield Zoo are getting a home makeover.

The zoo has announced plans to expand their habitat.

The new space will span roughly two acres and feature indoor and outdoor habitats for the zoo's gorilla troops.

In addition, the space will feature outdoor areas for the zoo's orangutans and South American monkeys.

Work on the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. The animals could move in from that year until 2026, depending on the time they need to acclimate to the new habitats.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for later this fall.