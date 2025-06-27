Brookfield Zoo helping endangered dragonfly species with crayfish burrows

The Brief Brookfield Zoo joined the Lincoln Park Zoo and Shedd Aquarium in raising a total of 90 mudbugs, which were recently released in the DuPage County Forest Preserve District. The mudbugs create burrows that providing a habitat for the larvae of the endangered Hines Emerald Dragonfly. Chicago area residents can help as well by curbing the use of herbicides and insecticides that are damaging native insect populations.



One of the most rare and endangered dragonflies in Illinois is getting a lifeline at the Brookfield Zoo, which is among several local institutions raising another species of animal that could help the dragonfly survive.

What we know:

"Today I brought out for you a Great Plains mudbug," said Brookfield Zoo Lead Animal Care Specialist Mike Masellis, as he held a tank containing a squiggling crayfish. "This is an important species of native crayfish. Because they dig burrows."



And it’s what those burrows provide shelter for that makes the common crayfish so important. Recently, the Brookfield Zoo joined the Lincoln Park Zoo and Shedd Aquarium in raising a total of 90 mudbugs, which were recently released in the DuPage County Forest Preserve District.

That area is also home to the extremely rare Hines Emerald Dragonfly, which is on the brink of extinction with only around 150 to 200 hatching each year.

"It only lives in a few specific sites. So that’s why it’s having some troubles," said Masellis. "A lot of those are around the Des Plaines River, where there’s been a lot of heavy industry over the years."



The crayfish dig extensive burrows as deep as six feet underground, providing a habitat for the dragonfly larvae, which can take as many as four years to turn into dragonflies.

"In the spring and late winter, the dragonfly larvae can be kind of above ground," said Masellis. "But when it gets dry, the water table drops. And the crayfish burrows are really important features for those dragonflies that’ll drop in there and hopefully not be eaten by a crayfish."



At the end of the day, the more mudbugs, hopefully the more dragonflies.

"Exactly, that’s the goal and that’s what we’re hoping to do as a good important restoration tool for that species," he said.



Masellis said even though it's only one species of dragonfly, it's important that the Hines Emerald survive.

"Because dragonflies are important for our ecosystem. Because they eat mosquitoes, which most people don’t love. But they’re just interesting animals kind of in their own way,"he said.

What you can do:

The Brookfield Zoo plans on continuing to raise and release the mudbugs as the Hines Dragonfly fights for its existence.

And they say Chicago area residents can help as well by curbing the use of herbicides and insecticides that are damaging native insect populations.