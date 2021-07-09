Brookfield Zoo to hold summer job fair this weekend

Add Brookfield Zoo to the long list of employers looking to fill open positions.

The zoo is hoping its unique work environment will lure candidates to a job fair this weekend.

Where else can you lunch with the lions or visit bears on your break?

And the jobs come with perks.

Brad Robertson, the general manager of SSA, the company that oversees food and retail, says they are looking for "dozens of individuals who are fun, energetic, and guest-service oriented to work in a variety of positions."

Those include jobs in the gift shops, catering, restaurants and concessions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They are also looking to hire admissions attendants, motor safari tram guides, call center workers, custodians and ground crew.

Robertson said perks of working at Brookfield Zoo include free admission for your family. Signing bonuses are also being offered to qualified candidates and a second bonus is available for helping to recruit other employees.

Robertson said the candidate should "have a good personality" to enhance the guest experience.

A news release about the job fair says "summer job openings, featuring flexible work schedules with availability Monday-Friday as well as weekends and holidays are available."

The job fair is being held Saturday, July 10 from 1-4 pm at the Brookfield Zoo’s Discovery Center at 8400 31st Street in Brookfield Illinois.

Advertisement

The zoo says there are also some open positions in the animal care staff, however they are not part of the job fair. You can go to the zoo website for more information on those positions.