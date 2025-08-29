Brookfield Zoo mourns loss of 31-year-old brown bear Axhi

The Brief Axhi, a 31-year-old brown bear at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, was humanely euthanized after his health declined due to age-related conditions. Orphaned in Alaska in 1995, Axhi and his late brother were rescued and brought to the zoo, where he became known for his playful dives, love of food, and resilience. The zoo remembered Axhi as a beloved ambassador and source of inspiration, cherished by staff, volunteers, and visitors for nearly three decades.



Brookfield Zoo Chicago announced that the nearly 31-year-old brown bear Axhi, who first came to the zoo in 1995, has died.

What we know:

Animal care and veterinary teams humanly euthanized the bear this week. Axhi's health had been declining recently, as he showed signs of worsening geriatric conditions, and his quality of life became difficult to maintain, zoo officials said.

Axhi was orphaned as a cub in Alaska after his mother was killed by hunters. He and his brother were left alone and unable to survive on their own.

In 1995, Brookfield Zoo Chicago and its partners rescued him. This summer, Axhi celebrated the 30th anniversary of his arrival at the zoo.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Axhi (Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Each winter, Axhi built cozy dens with sticks and wood wool. He even once made a bed for his late brother, Jimmy.

Axhi is remembered as a foodie by staff and would never shy away from reminding his care team that he wanted more food. Unlike most brown bears, Axhi wasn't afraid to dive completely underwater to retrieve a treat.

Even at 30, Axhi was quick to learn new voluntary health training. He will be remembered as resilient, curious, and deeply loved.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the zoo said, "Axhi’s legacy is one of resilience, care, and inspiration. He will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, and the countless guests whose lives he touched."