PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes new animal residents

Brookfield Zoo has announced the addition of several new animals, which includes emus, a sloth bear, and a puggle.

In late June, three 3-month-old emus arrived at the Zoo. The one male and two females are adjusting to their outdoor habitat alongside kangaroos at Australia House. Emus, the second-largest birds in the world, are flightless and can sprint up to 30 mph, according to the zoo. The young emus have already gained 25% of their body weight in the past month.

Earlier this spring, Lila, a 2-year-old sloth bear, joined Brookfield Zoo. She was introduced to her new mate, Kartik, a 15-year-old male sloth bear. Lila’s transfer was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Sloth Bear Species Survival Plan to help conserve the vulnerable species, which faces threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Brookfield Zoo Chicago recently received three 3-month-old emus. They can be seen in their outdoor habitat at the Zoo’s Australia House. (Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

The Zoo also celebrated the hatching of a puggle on June 9. This short-beaked echidna baby is only the second to hatch at Brookfield Zoo. The puggle, currently bonding with its mother, Waddles, will be viewable by guests in late fall at Australia House.

For more information, visit the Brookfield Zoo's website.