Brookfield Zoo unveils new North American Prairie Aviary to highlight endangered bird species

Brookfield Zoo is welcoming its newest habitat, the North American Prairie Aviary.

The aviary is home to a four-foot-tall female crane and a group of greater prairie chickens.

As the survival of both populations is threatened, the zoo hopes to bring awareness to the challenges native bird species are facing. Zoogoers can learn about the factors that threaten these species' habitats while being inspired to help ensure their survival.

Brookfield Zoo's 4-foot-tall female crane. Their wings span up to 7 feet and are covered in gray or brown feathers. | Brookfield Zoo

One of the zoo's greater prairie chickens. Their feathers are patterned with alternating stripes of white and brown to help them camouflage in the grass. | Brookfield Zoo

The roughly 3,000 square-foot habitat can house eight to 10 chickens and two sandhill cranes. It features over 2,000 sedge plants, nearly 300 flowering plants and over 100 shrubs and trees.

The North American sandhill crane population is listed as a concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Brookfield Zoo houses the crane's Florida subspecies, of which only 4,000 to 5,000 remain in the wild.

The population of greater prairie chickens in Illinois is classified as an endangered species. While their population once totaled 10 million, by 1994 there were fewer than 50 of the chickens in Illinois.

The zoo hopes to eventually release the chickens in alignment with their goal of preserving North American grassland ecosystems.

For more information, visit the Brookfield Zoo's website.