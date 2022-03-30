Bucktown carjacking: Gunmen steal SUV from man at gunpoint

A man was carjacked by two gunmen Tuesday night in the Bucktown neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The 42-year-old was parking his white Audi SUV around 8:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to police.

The victim complied and the gunmen drove off in his car, police said.

There were no injuries reported and no one is in custody, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.