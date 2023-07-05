Woman shot in chest while riding in car on North Side

A 21-year-old woman was shot while riding in a vehicle on the North Side.

The victim was in a car traveling in the 5500 block of North Campbell in the Budlong Woods neighborhood when she was struck in the chest.

Police say the shooting occurred around 1 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle the victim was in drove her to Swedish Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The shooter is not in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.