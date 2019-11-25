Buffalo Grove double murder suspect dies in Minneapolis after standoff with police

article

A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her husband in Buffalo Grove has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The suspect, Anatoliy Ermak, died at 7:02 a.m. Monday at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

On Nov. 23, Ermak was confronted by police in Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis, after officers found a vehicle belonging to him, Buffalo Grove police said.

Officers tried to speak with Ermak, but attempts to remove him from the vehicle failed and Ermak eventually shot himself, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Edina police confirmed that Ermak shot himself during the standoff, and said they previously had been notified he might be in the area.

On Nov. 17, Ermak allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69, in an underground parking garage of the Cambridge on the Lake condominiums in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.