Man accused of murdering ex-wife and her husband in Buffalo Grove shoots himself in Minnesota

A man accused of killing his ex-wife and her husband last week in Buffalo Grove shot himself during a standoff with police in Minnesota on Friday, authorities said.

About 8 p.m., Edina police officers arrived at an apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb after residents reported seeing a vehicle believed to belong to Anatoliy Ermak, Buffalo Grove police said Saturday.

Officers tried to speak with Ermak, but attempts to remove him from the vehicle failed and Ermak eventually shot himself, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Edina police confirmed that Ermak shot himself during the standoff, and said they previously had been notified he might be in the area.

A Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant earlier this week for Ermak, who authorities have said once lived in Minnesota.

On Nov. 17, Ermak allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69, in an underground parking garage of Cambridge on the Lake condominiums, police said.