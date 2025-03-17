Cook County woman allegedly vandalized Tesla service center in suburb

The Brief A Buffalo Grove woman was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a Tesla service center. The incident comes amid nationwide protests against Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration. Erin L. White faces felony criminal damage and trespassing charges.



A Buffalo Grove woman was arrested last week after vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla service center in Chicago's northwest suburbs, police said.

What we know:

On March 14, Buffalo Grove police responded to a vandalism report at the Tesla Sales, Service, and Delivery Center on Dundee Road at 4:07 p.m.

Erin L. White, 27, was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal damage to property (Class 4 Felony) and criminal trespass (Class B Misdemeanor).

Erin L. White

Big picture view:

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

The cost-cutting measures have led to mass federal layoffs.

On Friday, protesters in Schaumburg gathered along Golf Road, holding signs that read "Save Democracy" and calling for a Tesla boycott.

While some support Musk’s $2 trillion spending cut initiative, opponents believe his influence in government raises conflicts of interest and puts Social Security and public health programs at risk.

What we don't know:

Buffalo Grove police did not provide details regarding what White allegedly did to vandalize the Tesla service center.