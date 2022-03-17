Bullet grazes man in Chicago's West Town

A 46-year-old man was shot at on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was grazed by a bullet to the arm in the 2200 block of west Lake Street – West Town – around 6:10 a.m.

The man refused to be taken to the hospital, and was treated and released by ambulance at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.