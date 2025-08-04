Bulls Fest 2025: Family fun, art, 3-on-3 tournaments and more!

The Brief Bulls Fest runs August 23–24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at United Center’s Lot C, celebrating basketball, art, and Bulls culture. The fest features a 3-on-3 tournament, contests, player meet-and-greets, youth clinics, entertainment, art, and exclusive merch.



What we know:

The Bulls two-day outdoor festival that celebrates basketball, showcases the sport’s influence on art and culture, and features all things Chicago Bulls. The event will include:

A 3v3 basketball tournament across 50 courts with separate divisions for men, women, and youth of all skill levels, 8 years old and up.

Basketball skills competitions, including a Three-Point Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest, presented by AT&T, judged by Bulls players and talent.

Meet and greets and appearances from Bulls players and team legends.

Debut performances and appearances from beloved Bulls entertainers.

Art of the Game, presented by American Express, is an immersive art exhibit in the United Center atrium that brings the feel of an outdoor basketball park indoors and features 11 local artists.

Fun for the family, including 13 Youth Basketball Clinics for youth ages 7 - 17 and activities in the Bulls Kid Nation Zone, presented by BMO.

Exclusive Bulls Fest-themed merchandise for sale in the Madhouse Team Store.