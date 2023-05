article

Burbank police are mourning the loss of a retired police K9 who passed away last week.

According to police, retired Burbank Police K9 Lary died on April 27.

Lary served the city of Burbank for nine years and worked with Officer Jason Turdyn to confiscate large amounts of illegal drugs and remove criminals from the streets of Burbank.

K9 Lary retired from the department in 2021.

