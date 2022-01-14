Burberry store at Oak Brook mall burglarized, $23K in merchandise stolen

There are new calls for tougher security after thieves struck a west suburban shopping mall again Friday.

On Friday morning, Oak Brook police said three males in their early 20s entered the Burberry store at Oakbrook Center and stole over $23,000 in merchandise.

Police said the men fled the scene in a black BMW with tinted windows.

Like most of the mall’s neighbors, Illinois Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) would like to see steps taken to curb the growing violence.

"When you talk about a certain number of entry points -- ingress and egress for vehicles -- there'd be nothing wrong with having equipment there to shut those ingress and egresses down when an incident occurs," Curran said. "And so law enforcement can -- would have the opportunity to actually have everyone stopped and do what they need to do."

Curran, a former prosecutor with private law offices in Oak Brook, is an outspoken critic of the criminal justice reforms enacted one year ago this week by the general assembly's Democratic supermajority.

In particular, Curran fears that abolishing cash bail, scheduled to happen next year, will lead to even more violent offenders winning pre-trial release to commit more crimes.

Curran has proposed changing that and to target the organized criminal rings carrying out these attacks.

"There's some great police work going on out there in some of these matters. We've had some recent cases in DuPage County, with coordination with the Chicago Police Department, that have brought these individuals to justice. We need to have enhanced penalties to send the message that this is not acceptable."

Oak Brook police said no one is in custody for Friday's theft at Burberry.