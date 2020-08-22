Burglars climbing through windows in West Town

Police are warning West Town residents of burglaries reported in July and August.

In each case, someone entered homes through a first floor window and stole items including computers, gaming systems, shoes, Apple Airpods, alcohol, medicine and backpacks, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

at 12:20 a.m. July 11 in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue;

at 3:30 p.m. July 11 in the 1000 block of North Wood Street;

at 12:31 a.m. July 11 in the 1100 block of North Wolcott Avenue and

at 8:14 p.m. August 19 in the 900 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8263.

