Burglars have broken into dozens of work vans and trucks in Chicago to steal construction tools

Chicago police are hunting for the burglars who have broken into dozens of work vans and trucks on the Northwest Side to steal tools.

Police said the burglars breaks windows to get in. The burglaries have happened in the Jefferson Park, Union Ridge, Big Oaks, Portage Park, and Norwood Park neighborhoods.

The burglaries have happened on the:

5200 block of West Foster Ave. between 12:00 am July 23 and 7:00 am July 24

5300 block of North Natchez Ave. on July 24 at 2:30 am

4900 block of North Neva Ave. between 8:30 pm July 25 and 8:00 am July 26

4600 block of North Melvina Ave. between 9:00 pm July 25 and 6:30 am July 26

6200 block of West Rosedale Ave. on July 26 at 4:45 am

4500 block of North Laporte Ave. on July 26 at 4:00 pm

3800 block of North Olcott Ave. between 10:00 pm July 27 and 5:30 am July 28

7500 block of West Irving Park Rd. between 9:00 pm July 27 and 8:00 am July 28

5500 block of North Mango Ave between 9:00 pm July 30 and 5:00 am July 31

5400 block of North Lovejoy Ave. on July 31 at 3:50 am

6100 block of West Seminole St. on July 31 at 8:00 am

5800 block of North Merrimac Ave. on July 31 at 7:38 pm

4300 block of North Meade Ave. on August 2 at 2:00 am

5200 block of West Patterson Ave. on August 7 at 8:30 am

5700 block of Giddings St. between 4:00 pm August 7 and 6:00 am August 8

4300 block of Monitor Ave. between 6:00 pm August 7 and 9:30 am August 8

5300 block of North Northwest Hwy on August 8 at 3:00 am

6300 block of North Mobile Ave. between 6:00 pm August 10 and 7:45 am August 11

6500 block of North Natoma Ave. between 10:00 pm August 10 and 8:00 am August 11

7400 block West Catalpa Ave. at 3:00 am on August 11

6100 block of N. Newark Ave. at 3:30 am on August 11

Police said that if you have information, please call detectives at (312) 746-7394.