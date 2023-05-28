Burglars steal machines from medical spas worth $300,000

Chicago police are investigation two burglaries involving machines worth $300,000 each.

Police said that burglars targeted two medical spas over Memorial Day weekend, stealing high-end machines worth $300,000.

The first robbery happened on Saturday morning on North Lincoln near North Orchard in Lincoln Park.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The second robbery happened on Sunday morning on South Michigan near 23rd on the Near South Side.

Chicago police recommend med-spa owners attach trackers to valuable items.