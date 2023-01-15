Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours

Chicago police said a team of busy burglars hit six businesses in less than three hours on Thursday morning.

The burglars used the same method at their targets in the Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare neighborhoods: smash the front glass door, steal money from cash register or office.

Police said the incidents all happened in quick succession on Thursday morning:

6000 block of North Northwest in Norwood Park at 2:23 a.m.

5300 block of North Cumberland Ave. near O'Hare Airport at 3:08 am

7200 block of West Devon Ave. in Edison Park at 4:54 am

The description of the suspects is vague; police said they wore dark clothing, masks and gloves. They drove a black Jeep Cherokee and gray Honda Accord.

If you have information about these crimes, Chicago police would like to speak with you at (312) 746-7394.