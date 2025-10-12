Burglary reported at a South Loop Italian restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A burglary was reported at Il Culaccino, an Italian restaurant in South Loop, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of a burglary in the 2100 block of S. Indiana Avenue around 12;50 p.m. A witness saw an unknown offender enter the business through the back entrance and take property from inside the establishment.
No injuries were reported.
Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.