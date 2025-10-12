Burglary reported at a South Loop Italian restaurant: police

A burglary was reported at Il Culaccino, an Italian restaurant in South Loop, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in the 2100 block of S. Indiana Avenue around 12;50 p.m. A witness saw an unknown offender enter the business through the back entrance and take property from inside the establishment.

No injuries were reported.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.