Bus driver crashes into ditch with 10 children aboard, arrested for DUI, officials say

A 20-year-old school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after crashing a bus into a ditch with 10 children aboard in Oregon on Wednesday, authorities said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash at 8 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The children aboard were students from Forest Grove School District in Oregon.

Jonathan C. Gates of Hilboro, Oregon, was identified as the 20-year-old bus driver.

“When deputies arrived they found the school bus in a ditch with 12 occupants on the bus: the 20-year-old driver, Jonathan C. Gates of Hillsboro, an adult bus aid, and ten children between the ages of ten and sixteen,” the release said.

After deputies also discovered Gates appeared to be impaired, he was arrested for DUI-controlled substance, the release said.

Gates was transported to the Washington County Jail where he cooperated with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Forest Grove School District confirmed in a press release (https://www.fgsdk12.org/apps/news/article/1123969) on Wednesday that students from Forest Grove High School, Neil Armstrong Middle School, and Tom McCall Upper Elementary School were on board the bus and that none were injured.

Video from inside the bus shows the moment when Gates veered off the road. He is heard in the video repeatedly saying, “I am so sorry.”

Storyful contributed to this report.

