Caitlin Tracey's husband charged with murder 1 year after her death in Chicago

The husband of Caitlin Tracey, the woman who was found dead from a fall at a South Loop condo building a year ago, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

What we know:

Adam Beckerink, 47, was charged in Cook County court almost exactly a year after Tracey was found dead.

Local prosecutors allege Beckerink caused Tracey's death by "throwing her over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell of 1201 South Prairie Avenue" on Oct. 25, 2027, according to court documents.

Tracey, 36, died because of multiple injuries from a fall from height, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, but it had not yet been determined whether she died as a result of a homicide.

He had already pleaded no contest and was sentenced for domestic abuse in Michigan, where the couple also shared a home. A judge sentenced him to 93 days in jail for that charge.