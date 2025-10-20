Caitlin Tracey’s husband to be sentenced for domestic abuse in Michigan

The Brief The husband of Caitlin Tracey, who was found dead in a Chicago condo building last year, will be sentenced for domestic abuse. Tracey died from injuries from a fall last October, according to authorities. Beckerink has not been charged in her death, but pleaded no contest in the separate domestic abuse case in Michigan.



The husband of Caitlin Tracey, the woman who was found dead in a South Loop condo stairwell nearly a year ago, is expected to be sentenced in a separate domestic abuse case in a Michigan courthouse on Monday.

Adam Beckerink pleaded no contest to domestic abuse and violating a no-contact order back in August.

The backstory:

Beckerink has not been charged in connection with the death of Tracey, 36, who was found dead on Oct. 27, 2024, in the stairwell of the couple’s downtown condo building.

She also owned a home in New Buffalo, Michigan, where prosecutors said the domestic abuse incidents took place.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Tracey died from multiple injuries in a fall from height. Still, the agency has not determined the manner of her death, meaning whether it was a homicide, suicide, or accident.

No charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Beckerink, a former Chicago tax attorney, was arrested on March 7 of this year on a fugitive warrant out of Michigan for the domestic abuse case. Authorities said at the time the arrest was not directly related to Tracey’s death. He was taken into custody at the same South Loop condo building where his wife died.

Court records say police were twice called to Tracey's Michigan home in 2023. In one instance, she was reported to have visible injuries and accused Beckerink of assault and theft.

