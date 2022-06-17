California Blue Line station in Logan Square getting $36M upgrade

The California Blue Line station in Logan Square is getting a $36 million upgrade as part of the CTA's project to ensure all of Chicago's stations meet disability requirements.

The California Blue Line station was built in 1895 and does not have elevators.

The renovations are being funded by the state capital funds, and nearly $6 million in tax-increment finance dollars from the city.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The TIF allocation still needs final approval from the full city council.