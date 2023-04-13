Cook County armored truck robbery: FBI releases photos of suspects
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - The FBI on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspects responsible for an armored truck robbery the day before in suburban Calumet City.
On Wednesday, around 9:40 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery of an armored truck located at 1968 Sibley Blvd.
According to the FBI, four young Black males — and one unseen driver — displayed guns and robbed the truck.
Suspects in armored truck robbery in Calumet City on April 12, 2023 | FBI
Nobody is in custody, the FBI said.
No injuries were reported.
Anonymous tips can be sent to tips.fbi.gov.
