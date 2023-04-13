Expand / Collapse search

Cook County armored truck robbery: FBI releases photos of suspects

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Calumet City
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - The FBI on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspects responsible for an armored truck robbery the day before in suburban Calumet City.

On Wednesday, around 9:40 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery of an armored truck located at 1968 Sibley Blvd.

According to the FBI, four young Black males — and one unseen driver — displayed guns and robbed the truck.

Suspects in armored truck robbery in Calumet City on April 12, 2023 | FBI

Nobody is in custody, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

Anonymous tips can be sent to tips.fbi.gov.

Suspects in armored truck robbery in Calumet City on April 12, 2023 | FBI