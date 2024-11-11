Veteran with dementia reported missing from Park Forest, police say

article

The Brief A 79-year-old veteran was reported missing from suburban Park Forest on Sunday. The missing man, Calvin Holliday, lives with dementia and Alzheimer's, according to police. Authorities are urging anyone with information on Holliday's whereabouts to contact the Park Forest Police Department.



A 79-year-old veteran with dementia was reported missing from Park Forest over the weekend.

Park Forest police said Calvin Holliday was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Washington Street.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Kangol hat, a blue coat, a gray sweater with red stripes, and black cargo pants.

According to police, Holliday lives with dementia and Alzheimer's. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 911.

Holliday's family will join the Park Forest Police Department at 3 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the search.