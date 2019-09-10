Candlelight vigil honors Chicago’s fallen officers outside Soldier Field

Chicago honored its finest on Tuesday night as a private ceremony was held in memory of officers who gave their lives protecting the city.

They're the names that will never be forgotten, like Commander Paul Bauer, who was killed in downtown Chicago trying to apprehend a suspect in 2018.

Chicago police cadets held 585 pictures of men and women who were proud to be on the force, killed in the line of duty. Children of all ages of fallen officers released balloons in memory of their parents.

They were remembered, as they are every year, for their bravery.