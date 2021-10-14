Capitol Hill to hold hearing on Chicago's postal delivery woes

Chicago's post office delivery problems will be the topic of conversation at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

The Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hybrid hearing on Friday with the Chicago Postmaster, the Office of the Inspector General and union representatives..

The hearing will look at the dramatic drops in postal delivery performance both around Chicago and across the country.

Chicago-area members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation have been putting pressure on the postal service to improve.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

First-class mail designated for three-to-five day delivery in Chicago arrives on time only 75 percent of the time.