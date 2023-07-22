Car bursts into flames following crash on Tri-State Tollway

article

A car caught fire on the I-294 near Des Plaines after crashing into the median wall Saturday morning.

State troopers responded to the southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway at River Road around 11 a.m. for reports if a single-car crash.

For unknown reasons a car traveling in the left lane, crossed onto the left shoulder, struck the center median wall and caught fire.

The driver and passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The left lanes were temporarily closed for the fire. All lanes are currently open with the vehicle on the left shoulder awaiting a tow truck.

At about the same time, a 4-vehicle crash occurred on the northbound side in the left lane. No injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.