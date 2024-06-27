Car crashes into CTA bus downtown, 1 injured

One person was hurt after a crash with a CTA bus Wednesday night in the Loop.

Around 8:40 p.m., a gray sedan was traveling southbound in the 300 block of South State Street when it struck a gray van going in the same direction, police said. The sedan then hit the front end of a stationary CTA bus and came to a complete stop.

A passenger in the sedan suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.